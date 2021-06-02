Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Two people were killed, including a policeman, after gunmen attacked the Pakistani security squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district on Tuesday.

Three more guards were injured after the attackers ambushed the squad near Mirali town, Dawn reported. They later escaped after the attack.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the secirity squad was on its way back to Miramshah after dropping Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in Bannu when the incident occurred.

Recently, a surge in attacks on Pakistan security personnel has been witnessed near the Afghan border area.

Last month, a Pakistani soldier was killed near the Afghan border in North Waziristan district.

"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a Pakistan media report, the majority of work on Pakistan's side of the fence, on nearly 2,600 kilometers border with Afghanistan, has been completed.

ISPR had said the fence is being erected to stop terrorist activities and illegal activities including smuggling from Afghanistan. (ANI)

