Peshawar, Sep 25 (PTI) Two soldiers were killed in a roadside blast in Pakistan's restive north-western tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Sunday.

The soldiers killed in the blast in the Eisham area of the North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday were identified as Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal (42) and Naik Hussain Ahmed (38), the army said in a statement.

It said that clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.

The police said locally made bomb was used in the blast.

On September 13, three soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district.

In a separate incident, the local police neutralized a three kilograms explosive device planted close to the national database registration office in in Bannu district, bordering North Waziristan tribal District.

