Baghdad [Iraq], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Katyusha rockets on Tuesday landed on a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said.

The two rockets landed in an empty area inside the Ayn al-Asad Air Base without causing casualties, according to a brief statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command.

An Iraqi Army source anonymously told Xinhua that the rockets were fired at the air base from al-Biyader village east of the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad.

The attack came a day after a similar one by three Katyusha rockets targeted the Balad Air Base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without causing casualties.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq and the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. (ANI/Xinhua)

