Helsinki, Jul 28 (AP) Two Russian military aircraft are suspected of having violated Finland's airspace close to its capital city of Helsinki, Finland's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said in a brief statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets allegedly violated Finland's airspace over the Gulf of Finland, near Helsinki, at around 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Bharat | Modi Govt Removes Curbs of Export of Surgical Masks, Medical Goggles: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Nina Hyrsky told the Finnish news agency STT that Finnish Air Force F-18 jets were scrambled to intercept the Russian aircraft.

Also Read | France Calls For UN-Led Observer Mission to Evaluate China's Treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

She told STT that the violation is suspected to have lasted about two minutes, and that the planes crossed about half a kilometer (0.3 miles) into Finnish airspace. Finland is not a member of NATO.

The Su-27 is a combat aircraft widely used by the Russian military to fly from mainland Russia to the nation's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania. The route passes a narrow international air corridor over the Gulf of Finland. (AP) IND IND 07282216 NNNNng, the company said its board has approved the appointment of Rahul Bhatnagar as additional director (non-executive & independent) of the company from July 29, 2020. The board has also approved the appointment of Marc-Antoine Lucchini as additional director (non-executive) from the same date, it added.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 7,581.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.53 per cent over previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)