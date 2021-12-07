Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 7 (ANI): At least 20 people were missing after a boat carrying 21 fishermen capsized in the Bay of Bengal, media reported on Tuesday.

Xinhua news agency reported that authorities have been searching for 20 people missing in the sea off Bangladesh. A survivor was pulled out from rough sea where their fishing vessel capsized in cyclonic storm Jawad.

Also Read | United Arab Emirates Government Announces New Work Week of Four And A Half Days From January 1, 2022.

"The vessel carrying 21 fishermen capsized in the Bay of Bengal and 20 of them are missing," Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Fishermen's Trawler Owners' Association in Barguna, some 180 km south of capital Dhaka, reported Xinhua news agency today.

Mostafa Chowdhury said: "We've come to know from the survivor Monday night that the vessel overturned and sank in the Bay of Bengal."

Also Read | Ugur Sahin Has Not Taken COVID-19 Vaccine? Old Interview Of BioNTech CEO Going Viral On Social Media With False Claims.

He said that the fisherman, Hafizur Rahman, who was rescued by crew members of another vessel at about 11.00 pm local time Monday, has informed that there were 21 fishermen on board the fishing vessel.

Jahangir Mallick, the Barguna district's police chief, told Xinhua that the boat capsized near a remote island. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)