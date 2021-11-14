Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): At least 20 Indian fishermen have been released from a jail in Karachi on the completion of their sentences and would be repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border, reported local media.

Many of the fishermen who were released from Landhi District Jail, Malir, Karachi were arrested about four years ago and sentenced to imprisonment, reported Samaa TV.

They were released after the orders of the same were issued by the Sindh Home Department.

The authorities in India have confirmed the citizenship of the fishermen, reported the newspaper citing the jail superintendent.

The Indian fishermen are scheduled to leave for Lahore and thereafter will be taken to the Wagah border where they would be handed over to the Indian authorities.

Officials at Landhi Jail said that 588 Indian prisoners are still locked in the prison most of whom are fishermen.

India and Pakistan arrest each other's fishermen over the allegations of violation of maritime frontiers, reported the newspaper.

Meanwhile, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission on November 8 and lodged a strong protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, sources said.

They said that the senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' on 6 November 2021, resulting in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had released 10 Pakistani fishermen, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to the Indian territory.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans handed over the fishermen to Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border (ANI)

