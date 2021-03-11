Cairo [Egypt], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Twenty people were killed and at least 23 others were injured as a result of a fire that emerged at a garment facility in the Al Qalyubia province in northern Egypt, the province's administration said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Al Ahram newspaper reported 12 fatalities and 19 injuries.

"The death toll from the fire that occurred in the Al Obour city increased to 20, 23 were injured," the administration said.

More than 10 fire brigades were sent to the scene, effort to extinguish the fire continues. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)