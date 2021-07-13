Fire breaks out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq (Photo Credit - Arab News)

Baghdad [Iraq], July 13 (ANI): At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday (local time) when a fire broke out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq.

The fire broke inside an isolation centre of COVID-19 hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate, reported Arab News.

"Fire breaks out inside an isolation centre for people infected with COVID19 at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate," tweeted Arab News.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that "civil defence teams are battling a fire accident in the centre of Dhi Qar governorate inside Imam Al-Hussein Hospital."

Authorities are evacuating patients. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)