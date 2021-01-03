Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): At least 20 passengers were kidnapped by anti-government armed terrorists in the highway in Afghanistan's Baghlan province. However, the police later have said that the "attempt to abduct the passengers" was foiled by security forces.

Citing sources, TOLO News had earlier reported that at least 20 passengers were kidnapped by anti-government armed terrorists in a northern highway on the outskirts of Pul-e-Khumri city, the centre of Baghlan province.

The sources further said that the terrorists had "established an outpost near an army base" and had been stopping vehicles since Sunday morning.

Later, the Baghlan police said a group of anti-government terrorists had attempted to abduct passengers on the Baghlan highway but they were stopped by security forces, according to TOLO News.

Upon being stopped by the security forces, the terrorists fled, the police added. (ANI)

