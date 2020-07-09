Washington DC [USA], July 9 (ANI): Indiaspora, a nonprofit organisation of global Indian diaspora leaders from various backgrounds and professions, released on Wednesday their inaugural list honouring executives of the Indian diaspora who are leading the largest global corporations in 2020.

Drawing from the latest editions of Fortune and Forbes US and global lists, the Indiaspora Business Leaders List includes 58 executives serving at the helm of their respective companies as Chief Executive Officer, President, or Chairman of the Board.

"This inaugural list shares so many shining examples of the quintessential immigrant story," said Indiaspora Board member Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jetline Group of Companies.

The list includes immigrants from India as well as professionals born in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, England and the US.

Many of the leaders' companies have created or contributed funds in response to COVID-19, with monetary and humanitarian aid totaling more than USD 400 million.

The Indiaspora Business Leaders List also calls attention to the presence of a glass ceiling that women, including Indian women, still face. Out of 1,000 companies represented on the Fortune 500 list, only 61 have women CEOs; the Indiaspora List has a marginally higher percentage of women, yet includes only five women out of the 58 leaders.

"It's an honour to join so many outstanding leaders on this year's Indiaspora Business Leaders list, each of whom is making a meaningful impact within their industry," said Reshma Kewalramani, MD, CEO and President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

