Geneva [Switzerland], November 22 (ANI/WAM): The year 2024 has become the deadliest on record for humanitarian personnel, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said today, citing data from the Aid Worker Security Database.

This grim milestone was reached with the recorded death of 281 aid workers globally, surpassing previous records.

Also Read | Tokyo Emerges as Hub for ‘Sex Tourism’ Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

"Humanitarian workers are being killed at an unprecedented rate, their courage and humanity being met with bullets and bombs," said Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. "This violence is unconscionable and devastating to aid operations. States and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible, and call time on this era of impunity."

The year 2023 also saw record fatalities compared to previous years, with 280 aid workers killed across 33 countries. The war in Gaza is driving up the numbers, with more than 320 humanitarian personnel killed since 7 October 2023. Many were killed in the line of duty while providing humanitarian assistance. Most were staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Also Read | London's Gatwick Airport on Alert After Suspicious Item Found Inside Airport; Police Evacuate Part of South Terminal, Bomb Squad Present at Spot (Watch Videos).

Threats to aid workers extend beyond Gaza, with high levels of violence, kidnappings, injuries, harassment, and arbitrary detention reported in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen, among other countries.

The majority of fatalities involve local staff working with non-governmental organisations, UN agencies and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement. Violence against humanitarian personnel is part of a broader trend of harm to civilians in conflict zones. Last year, more than 33,000 civilian deaths were recorded in 14 armed conflicts - a staggering 72 per cent increase from 2022. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)