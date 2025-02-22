Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): 22 Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan for fishing in Pakistani waters between 2021 and 2022 have been released. The fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, Diu, and Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Attari-Wagah border, stated, "Pakistan today released 22 fishermen who were caught while fishing in 2021-22. They were given different sentences; someone was sentenced for 36 months, 1 year, 2 years."

"They have been released, and today they arrived here, and everyone is happy. 18 are from Gujarat, 3 are from Diu and one is from UP," he added.

Meanwhile, according to reports, an Indian fisherman passed away in Karachi jail on January 23. Despite the completion of his sentence and confirmation of his Indian nationality, he was not released by Pakistan authorities.

The sources further said that in the last 2 years, this is the 8th Indian fisherman who has died in Pakistan and 180 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentences await release from Pakistani jail.

India has been continuously raising the issue of early release of prisoners with the Pakistan side, the sources said.

On Friday, a group of 15 Indian fishermen who were repatriated from Sri Lanka arrived in Chennai on Thursday evening, officials said. They will now be sent to their respective homes.

In a post on X, the official handle of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka wrote, "Back home! 15 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka last evening."

On February 7, opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu had staged a protest at the premises of the Parliament, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. He has also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations in the region.

Earlier last month, a group of 41 Indian fishermen, recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrived at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. They will now be sent to their respective districts, as confirmed by authorities.

Of the 41 fishermen, 35 were from Ramanathapuram district and had been detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they were engaged in cross-border fishing activities, a recurring issue in the region. Their release marks another step in addressing the frequent detentions of Indian fishermen. (ANI)

