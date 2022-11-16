Whittier, Nov 16 (AP) Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver. In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn on Wednesday in suburban Whittier. A Sheriff's Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

Authorities were not immediately able to say how many recruits were struck.

A Sheriff's Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 am during a training run.

“There were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment,” the statement said. “Currently, it is unknown the severity of their injuries. The vehicle's driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation.”(AP)

