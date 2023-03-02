Berlin, Mar 2 (AP) Some 18.9 million people, or 23 per cent of Germany's population, either immigrated to the country since 1950 or are the children of immigrants, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said Thursday.

It's the first time the statistics office has analysed the country's population based on migration figures and not just on citizenship, which is a more vague concept since many immigrants — and especially the children of immigrants — have taken on German citizenship in recent years.

Also Read | Britain: Government Considered Culling Cats During COVID-19 Pandemic Fearing They Were Spreading Virus, Claims Former Health Minister Lord Bethell.

When it comes to the 17.3 per cent who are first-generation immigrants, Germany ranks above the European Union average of 10.6 per cent, the German news agency dpa reported.

In addition, another 3.7 million, or 4.5 per cent of the population, have one parent who immigrated and one ethnic German parent.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Russia, China Reject Attempts at Foreign Meddling Into Domestic Affairs.

The newly presented figures are from 2021 and therefore do not include the more than 1 million Ukrainians who came to Germany looking for shelter after Russia invaded their home country a year ago. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)