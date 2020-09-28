Yerevan [Armenia], September 28 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries on Sunday (local time) as heavy clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sixteen Armenian separatist fighters were killed and more than 100 wounded in the fighting, rebel officials said, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks With NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg About Mediterranean Tensions.

Both sides also reported casualties including at least one Armenian woman and child.

An Azerbaijani family of five was reportedly killed in shelling launched by Armenian separatists.

Also Read | Abdullah Abdullah to Arrive in Pakistan Tomorrow to Discuss Afghan Peace Process.

Earlier in the day, heavy fighting between the forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh region.

According to Al Jazeera, Armenia has declared martial law and ordered its military to mobilise after a major "flare-up in violence" with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed region.

Heavy firing broke out between the two countries on Sunday and they both blamed each other for the escalation that led to casualties.

Armenia accused the neighbour Azerbaijan "of hurting civilian settlements" in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan internationally but controlled by Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan launched what it described as a "counteroffensive," while the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)