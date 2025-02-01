Dubai [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, the premier community sporting event in Dubai, today announced the 27 teams advancing to the Battle of the Community, following a competitive qualifier at DAMAC Hills.

The qualified teams will compete alongside reigning champion Team NAS in an exciting showdown.

Held under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the DUBAI GAMES qualifiers saw fierce competition among 290 athletes from diverse backgrounds, competing in 58 teams, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm and community spirit surrounding the tournament.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said, "With its new brand, DUBAI GAMES has become a highly anticipated event, providing a platform for showcasing team talent and promoting athletic excellence. The continued success of this tournament reflects Dubai's vision to be a global hub for sports,"

"This year's Battle of the Community qualifiers saw remarkable participation from community teams, highlighting the power of sport as a platform for competition and social connection within Dubai's diverse society. DUBAI GAMES has evolved into a global sporting stage, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds and reinforcing the city's commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle. With an environment that inspires both challenge and teamwork, the tournament continues to grow in significance. We look forward to seeing the qualifying teams rise to the occasion in the finals, demonstrating resilience, collaboration, and the true spirit of DUBAI GAMES," he added.

This year, DUBAI GAMES is set to welcome a total of 246 teams, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government - Men; 28 teams in the Battle of the Government - Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community; 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities; and 56 teams in the Battle of Juniors.

DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong backing from leading public and private sector partners, further cementing its reputation as one of the world's top sporting events. This year's partners include DP World, the Official Partner, and DAMAC Group and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), the Diamond Partners.

The tournament kicks off in February with a series of events. Following the qualification round for the Battle of the Community, the Battle of the Juniors will take place on 8th February at DAMAC Hills. The main tournament will then be held from 20th to 23rd February 2025 at Dubai Festival City. (ANI/WAM)

