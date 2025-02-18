World News | 290 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The total number of humanitarian aid and relief trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 290, including 23 trucks carrying fuel and gas.

Agency News ANI| Feb 18, 2025 06:10 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | 290 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip (Photo/WAM)

Cairo [Egypt], February 18 (ANI/WAM): The total number of humanitarian aid and relief trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 290, including 23 trucks carrying fuel and gas.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) quoted an official source at the Rafah border crossing in North Sinai Governorate, Egypt, stating that the aid trucks were allowed into Gaza after undergoing inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Al-Auja border crossings in the southeastern part of the Strip.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says ‘His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'.

In a related context, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Gaza reconstruction conference.

The conference, organised by Egypt in cooperation with the UN, international partners, and financial institutions, aims to accelerate recovery efforts in Gaza.

Also Read | France Sex Scandal: Surgeon Accused of Sexually Abusing 299 Victims Over 25 Years in Country's Largest Child Abuse Case.

The meeting between the two sides took place on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution in Cairo.

Abdelatty stressed the urgent need to launch Gaza early recovery and reconstruction projects. He outlined Egypt's detailed timeline for implementation and the various phases of the Gaza recovery plan.

The minister also listened to Kaag's assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and her latest international engagements. He reaffirmed Egypt's position on ensuring safe and continuous humanitarian aid access to Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
HD Wallpapers and Messages for the Happy Hour" title="National Drink Wine Day 2025 Quotes, Images and GIFs: Witty Wine Sayings, Instagram Captions, HD Wallpapers and Messages for the Happy Hour" /> National Drink Wine Day 2025 Quotes, Images and GIFs: Witty Wine Sayings, Instagram Captions, HD Wallpapers and Messages for the Happy Hour
  • Videos
    New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: CRPF, Additional Police, GRP and RPF Personnel Deployed After 18 Deaths in Crowd Crush New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: CRPF, Additional Police, GRP and RPF Personnel Deployed After 18 Deaths in Crowd Crush
    • Close
    Search

    World News | 290 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The total number of humanitarian aid and relief trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 290, including 23 trucks carrying fuel and gas.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 18, 2025 06:10 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | 290 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip
    290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip (Photo/WAM)

    Cairo [Egypt], February 18 (ANI/WAM): The total number of humanitarian aid and relief trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 290, including 23 trucks carrying fuel and gas.

    The Middle East News Agency (MENA) quoted an official source at the Rafah border crossing in North Sinai Governorate, Egypt, stating that the aid trucks were allowed into Gaza after undergoing inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Al-Auja border crossings in the southeastern part of the Strip.

    Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says ‘His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'.

    In a related context, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Gaza reconstruction conference.

    The conference, organised by Egypt in cooperation with the UN, international partners, and financial institutions, aims to accelerate recovery efforts in Gaza.

    Also Read | France Sex Scandal: Surgeon Accused of Sexually Abusing 299 Victims Over 25 Years in Country's Largest Child Abuse Case.

    The meeting between the two sides took place on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution in Cairo.

    Abdelatty stressed the urgent need to launch Gaza early recovery and reconstruction projects. He outlined Egypt's detailed timeline for implementation and the various phases of the Gaza recovery plan.

    The minister also listened to Kaag's assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and her latest international engagements. He reaffirmed Egypt's position on ensuring safe and continuous humanitarian aid access to Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    France Sex Scandal: Surgeon Accused of Sexually Abusing 299 Victims Over 25 Years in Country's Largest Child Abuse Case.

    The meeting between the two sides took place on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution in Cairo.

    Abdelatty stressed the urgent need to launch Gaza early recovery and reconstruction projects. He outlined Egypt's detailed timeline for implementation and the various phases of the Gaza recovery plan.

    The minister also listened to Kaag's assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and her latest international engagements. He reaffirmed Egypt's position on ensuring safe and continuous humanitarian aid access to Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
    50K+ searches
    Triumph Speed T4 new colours
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel