New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will be visiting Guwahati to attend the Inaugural Session of 2nd North-East Buyer-Seller Meet (NE BSM) 2022 on Thursday, a Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Thailand and Laos will be the focus countries for the 2nd edition of the NE-BSM, in line with India's Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies.

The 2nd NE BSM is designed to provide a platform for the business houses of the NE Region to interact with business entities of the focus countries, to explore partnerships and export opportunities.

The event is being organised by the States Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce at NEDFI House, Guwahati.

The Northeast region of India shares long international borders with Bhutan and China on the north, Bangladesh in the Southwest and Myanmar on the East. ASEAN member states are extended neighbourhoods of the region.

MEA has been working through a number of concrete initiatives to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting 3Ts - Trade, Tourism and Technology, with the ASEAN Region. The 2nd Edition of the NE BSM is one of the concrete initiatives of MEA, in this direction, the MEA statement read.

More than 200 business houses from the NE Region and 67 foreign business houses from the focus countries, representing various sectors like Minerals Trading, FMCG, Tourism, Agriculture and Food Processing, Engineering, Logistics and Infrastructure etc are scheduled to participate in the Buyer Seller Meet, the statement added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma of Assam, along with diplomats and representatives of various apex business chambers from the focus countries will participate in the opening session of the one-day event, it added. (ANI)

