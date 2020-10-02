Thimpu [Bhutan], October 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Thimpu in Bhutan on Friday, the National Seismological Centre said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit 82 km South South-West of Thimpu in Bhutan at 21:24:32 IST today," NCS said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

