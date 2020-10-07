Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI): As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial police chief, the incident took place in the Tagab district in the morning when the civilian's vehicle struck a roadside mine, as reported by Tolo News.

Tolo News further quoted the spokesperson saying, "The roadside mine was placed by the Taliban."

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast--including the Taliban.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

