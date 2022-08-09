Edgewater (US), Aug 9 (AP) Three people have died following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage on Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

Also Read | Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Funding Massive Treasure Hunt in Greenland.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organisation that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life.

Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Also Read | Meta AI Chatbot BlenderBot 3 Says Mark Zuckerberg Is 'Too Creepy' and Trump Will Always Be US President.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)