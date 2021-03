Xinjiang [China], March 24 (ANI): At least three people have died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang on early Wednesday morning.

Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees, according to the regional emergency management department, Chinese-state media Xinhua reported.

A total of 278 residents living in dangerous areas were transferred to safe places, the local government said.

Ten aftershocks were recorded, with the largest magnitude of 3.4.

The epicentre was monitored at 41.70 degrees north latitude and 81.11 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, and about 64 km from the county seat of Baicheng under Aksu. (ANI)

