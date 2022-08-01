Kabul [Afghanistan], August 1 (ANI): Three people were killed and 12 others were injured after a loaded truck collided with a car in Balkh province of northern Afghanistan, local media has reported.

The accident reportedly occurred on Saturday in the Sholgara district of Balkh province.

The injured are said to have been taken to a local hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, reported Khaama Press.

Notably, just a few days ago, a car on the Jawzjan-Balkh highway overturned killing one passenger and injuring two more.

Another traffic accident induced by a flood claimed the lives of 4 people and injured 48 others, after a bus was swept away and tipped over in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province.

Driver errors, deteriorating roads, speeding, and the absence of traffic signals are the main reasons for the increasing traffic fatalities in Afghanistan, as per the Khaama Press.

Road accidents have now become a regular affair and claim lives of travelers in the mountainous parts of the country. (ANI)

