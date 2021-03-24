Chaman (Balochistan) [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Three people were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast in front of the Levies Lines in the Baloch city of Chaman on Tuesday evening.

"It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station," Dawn quoted Qila Abdullah's deputy commissioner as saying.

He said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the bombing, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, several shops were damaged in the blast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)