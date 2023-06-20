Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI): At least three people were killed, and two others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan's Takhar, as per provincial official, Khaama Press reported.

The first incident occurred in the Cha Ab district of the province, killing two people and injuring two others after a vehicle overturned due to reckless driving on Sunday evening.

The second incident happened when a vehicle collided with another coming from the opposite direction in the same area, killing one person.

Earlier, a traffic accident occurred in the Kofaab district of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, killing three persons, as per Khaama Press.

The incident happened when a Toyota Datsun deviated from the road and fell into the valley, resulting in the death of three people in the vehicle.

As per Khaama Press, numerous road accidents in various regions of the country, including Sar-e Pol, Bamyan, and Zabul province, over the last week are reported to have resulted in at least 33 fatalities and 45 serious injuries.

Officials say that the current increase in road incidents is directly related to irresponsible driving, the lack of paved roads, poorly maintained automobiles, and not followingthe traffic law. (ANI)

