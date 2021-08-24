Peshawar, Aug 24 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and four others injured as the roof of their house collapsed on them in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to the Police.

The house in Regi village of Darsmand Hangu district collapsed due to incessant rain, the police said.

Locals rushed to the spot and retrieved three bodies from debris.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was stable.

