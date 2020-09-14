Peshawar, Sep 13 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The accused ambushed the car in Peshawar's Michni road, killing Muhammad Ali and his two gunmen while six persons sustained injuries as they were caught in the firing.

In another incident, the provincial vice president of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Tahir Iqbal, was assassinated and his three friends wounded as their car was ambushed by unknown gunmen in Haripur district.

Chief Minister of the province Mehmud Khan ordered an inquiry into the killing of the party leader and sought a report from the provincial police chief.

