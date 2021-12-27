Miranshah [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Three Pakistani security personnel and a civilian were injured after a blast took place at Edak area in Mir Ali tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan on Sunday, local media reported citing official sources.

The News International reported that a convoy of the security forces was attacked with a remote-controlled blast, leaving three soldiers and a civilian injured.

The injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to announce its first-ever National Security Policy today, which would cover all internal and external security aspects.

This announcement will be made at a meeting of top civilian and military leadership of the country, Dawn newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country's first-ever national security policy on December 27. (ANI)

