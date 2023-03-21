Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Mar 21 (PTI) Three Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a security checkpost in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Army said on Tuesday.

The terrorists opened fire on the checkpost in Khutti area in Dera Ismail Khan district on Monday night, prompting security forces to immediately block all possible escape routes, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the army's media wing said.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes.

"Fleeing terrorists were intercepted. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed," the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered. PTI AYZ

