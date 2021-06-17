Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan Assembly has barred seven Members of National Assembly (MNAs), including three from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, from entering the House for inappropriate and unparliamentary behaviour.

Dawn reported that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has banned these MNAs after budget books and expletives were thrown during Tuesday's session.

"Members who disrupted the session during Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's speech have been barred from entering the House as their behaviour was "unparliamentary" and "inappropriate"," the speaker tweeted.

He also shared a picture of the order which said that the conduct of the MNAs during Shehbaz's budget speech on June 14 and June 15 was "grossly disorderly".

The order also carried the name of the people who were barred from the House, stating: "They violated the rules and, despite the repeated direction of the chair, interrupted House proceedings."

Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan were the leaders of PTI, while others included -- Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N), and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP) -- have been told to not enter the precinct of the Parliament House till further orders.

The sitting of the Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned till Wednesday after the Opposition parties attacked the Prime Minister Imran Khan government's budget proposals, saying that it had failed to provide relief to the masses from unemployment and inflation. During the National Assembly sitting, members of the treasury created chaos on the floor and started making noise and abusing each other. The lawmakers were seen fighting and throwing copies of the budget.

According to Geo News, as soon as the PML-N president started speaking, he was greeted by jeers, slogans and whistles from the treasury members.

"Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are those jobs?" asked Sharif. "Where are the USD 300 billion that were supposed to be brought back to the country from abroad?"

Continuing to lash out at the government, he said that PM Imran Khan's claims of eliminating corruption from Pakistan were hollow. "Pakistan is suffering from the worst form of corruption today," he said. "No act of posting or transferring someone these days is done without an element of corruption these days," added Shahbaz.

He criticised the government's budget, saying that it had failed to provide relief to the masses from unemployment and inflation, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, Pak Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget for 2021-22.

Speaker Asad Qaiser kept on interjecting, requesting lawmakers on the treasury benches to refrain from shouting while the leader of the Opposition spoke.

However, no one listened and the Opposition leader continued to speak, wearing headphones to drown out the noise.The leader of the Opposition was resuming his speech from the other day, when he had attempted to criticise the budget before the National Assembly, Geo News reported.

"If the country has seen growth, have only the elite and those residing in the palaces of Bani Gala availed that prosperity?" the Opposition leader had asked, amid the ruckus.The PML-N president had said poor people were "starving to death" in the country. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Sharif said he wished those who cited the example of Riyasat-e-Madina would pay heed to the "dismal state of the widows, orphans and the destitute." (ANI)

