Kabul [Afghanistan], October 14 (ANI): At least three Afghan security personnel were killed in three security incidents, involving a shooting and two explosions in Kabul over the last 24 hours amid a "surge" in armed robberies.

According to Tolo News, armed men shot and killed an army doctor in Kabul province's Bagrami district, a police officer was killed in the Paghman district in an IED explosion that targeted his vehicle on Tuesday morning and in PD12 of Kabul city on Monday an IED explosion killed an army officer and wounded other.

"What was my father's sin? He was a doctor, and he was serving the country," said the son of the army officer. His family blamed the security institutions for failing to "ensure safety".

Tolo News further quoted a relative of the slain army officer saying, "Why are we living in poverty? Why is peace not coming to this country? It is regrettable."

"It is shameful. I would hang myself if it was me instead of (acting interior minister) Mr. Andarabi and I could not ensure the safety of Kabul," said Safiullah, a Kabul resident.

The explosion in PD12 that targeted the police vehicle in Paghman killed the police officer as well as a bystander and wounded another. "People's comfort has vanished due to the lack of security in Kabul," said Nekbakht Fahimi, an MP.

Kabul Police ordered a ban on the illegal distribution of sim cards, mobile phones in local markets in wake of the rise in violent crimes. The police said that 10 suspects have been arrested for criminal and terrorist activities, but residents and analysts said that "these efforts are not enough," reported Tolo news.

"Police will fight against crime networks and criminals who jeopardize Kabul's security and they will be suppressed," Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. (ANI)

