Kathmandu, Jul 24 (PTI) Three teenage girls were found dead, hanging from the same tree in Nepal's Jhapa district on Sunday, police said.

The girls -- two aged 16 and another 17 years -- had been missing since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak said.

The three used to work in Sunkoshi Tea Garden.

Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near Nepal-India border, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it a case of suicide, however, further probe is underway, they said.

