World News | 314 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Nepal, Death Toll Reaches 14

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Jun 8 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 cases reached 3,762 on Monday after 314 new infections were detected in the country, while the death toll due to the coronavirus has gone up to 14, according to the health ministry.

A 58-year-old man from Syangja district is the latest person to have died from COVID-19. A total of 14 people have died due to COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

Also Read | PM Modi Launched Jal Jeevan Mission to Make Safe Drinking Water Available to 25 Cr People by 2022, Says HM Amit Shah: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The number of infections has jumped to 3,762 with 314 more people, including 20 women, testing positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, it said.

Similarly, 21 infected patients were discharged on Monday after they recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of people cured from the coronavirus has reached 488, the ministry said.

Also Read | Pakistan Rejects Indiaâ€™s Assertions Over UN Report on Terrorism.

At present, there are 3,260 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country and 100,971 tests have been conducted so far, it said.

Nepal has extended the suspension of all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in the coronavirus cases prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation last week, Prime Minister KP Oli said his government was doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million.

He said the Nepal government was working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)