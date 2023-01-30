Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): The death toll in the Peshawar Police Lines mosque suicide blast has climbed to 32 taking the toll of injured to at least 147, Geo News reported.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack.

According to security officials, the suicide bomber was in the first row during the Zuhr prayer when he blew himself up, hurting dozens of worshippers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has headed for Peshawar, where he will be informed on all aspects of the bombing, Geo News reported citing a statement from the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz will also pay visits to those injured in the explosion.

The casualties were confirmed by Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood, who also stated that a rescue attempt was ongoing within the mosque.

"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities," Dawn reported citing the senior official as saying. Those who are injured in the blast, are reportedly said to be in critical condition.

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during afternoon prayers.

The security officials said that the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, as per local media reports. The injured were taken to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar for treatment.

An eyewitness said that there were at least 120 people in the mosque when the explosion took place. He said that the injured mostly included police personnel. (ANI)

