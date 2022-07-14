Zagreb [Croatia], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): An estimated 3,300 hectares of land has been burned in a severe wildfire in central Croatia, a source with the government said Thursday.

The flames are now under control in Sibenik-Knin County, yet about 330 firefighters are still on guard at the fire site, said Damir Trut, director of the Directorate of Civil Protection.

He said an investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the fire as well as the exact damages incurred.

Meanwhile, Marko Jelic, prefect of the county, will launch an initiative to declare a state of major disaster, which will ensure additional financial resources to help the local residents whose homes have been damaged, he told local television N1.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Thursday the government will assess the damages and render support to the fire-devastated areas.

Three fires broke out in Croatia on Wednesday, with the worst in Sibenik-Knin County. No casualties have been reported, but about 20 houses were burned down. (ANI/Xinhua)

