Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Thirty-four terrorists from the Islamic State terror group have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the country's northeastern province of Kunar, local officials said on Sunday.

"Thirty-four ISIS members and six other insurgents have surrendered to Afghan security forces in Kunar province," the officials said.

According to Kunar Governor Mohammad Iqbal Saeed, the terrorists laid down their weapons and expressed regrets for their past deeds.

Among those who surrendered there were four key commanders of the IS group, including Noor Zaman, who was involved in anti-government activities in Chapa Dara, Watapur and Mano Gai districts of Kunar. (ANI/Sputnik)

