London [UK], February 21 (ANI): Mir Agha Suleman Dawood Jan Ahmadzai, the 35th Khan of the historic State of Kalat and a prominent figure of Balochistan, will serve as the chief guest at the launch of MQM leader Altaf Hussain's new book, "The Balochistan Issue... Through the Lens of History."

The event, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, in London, will mark a significant moment in Balochistan's history and the ongoing political discourse surrounding the region.

This marks the first time in 19 years that Mir Agha Suleman Dawood Jan Ahmadzai will address a public gathering. He has been residing in the United Kingdom since 2006, and his involvement in this event signifies his continued commitment to the political and cultural issues of Balochistan.

Altaf Hussain's book, which has generated significant interest, presents a deep dive into Balochistan's historical and political complexities. Through a series of lectures, Hussain explores the turbulent history of the Kalat State, the forced annexation of Balochistan into Pakistan post-independence, and the ongoing struggles faced by Baloch nationalist movements.

The book also highlights the resistance efforts against the annexation, the political roles of key Baloch leaders, and the armed uprisings that followed. Hussain's work offers critical insight into the state's military operations to suppress these movements, providing a detailed account of the events and their profound consequences for the Baloch people.

Balochistan, a resource-rich but politically marginalised region in Pakistan, has witnessed ongoing human rights violations. The Baloch people have faced enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture by state forces in their struggle for greater autonomy. The Pakistani military has been accused of conducting brutal crackdowns on dissent, with arbitrary arrests and widespread displacement of civilians.

Attacks on activists, journalists, and political leaders have increased, while development projects have largely benefited outsiders, exacerbating the sense of injustice. These atrocities continue to fuel resentment, contributing to the region's volatile and complex political landscape. (ANI)

