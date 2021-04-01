Brasilia [Brazil], April 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by record 3,869 to 321,515 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 90,638 to 12,748,747 within the same period of time.

More than 11.16 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the death toll and of the number of confirmed cases after the US with more than 30.45 million cases and about 552,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 128.63 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.8 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

