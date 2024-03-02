World News | 3rd International Meeting on Innovation & Sepsis Kicks off in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): The third International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis, "TECNO SEPSIS 2024," commenced today, marking the beginning of a two-day event in Dubai under the auspices of Prime Healthcare Group.

Scheduled to run on March 2 and 3, the conference aims to explore the utilisation of technology in addressing one of critical care medicine's pivotal conditions: sepsis.

This event will focus on early diagnosis and swift intervention through modern techniques such as nanotechnology and rapid blood tests to prevent disease progression, in the presence of Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Bin Kalban, Advisor in the Health Regulation Sector in Dubai Health Authority, and Professor Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Director of Medical Education and Research Department in DHA.

The conference convenes an esteemed gathering of healthcare experts from around the globe alongside leading physicians from the United Arab Emirates, both from the governmental and private sectors.

Discussions will cover various topics including the future of sepsis treatment, enhancing sepsis diagnosis, health condition management, organ functions, and the latest scientific advancements in the field.

Through interactive dialogues and discussions, the conference provides an opportunity for personal or remote participation, ensuring maximum engagement and knowledge exchange among interested physicians.

Adel Alsisi, Group Chief Medical Officer & Chair of the Intensive Care Unit at Prime Hospital, said, "This conference represents a significant milestone in healthcare, delving into the critical condition of sepsis, which poses a threat to patients' lives. This conference offers all participants, whether attending in person or remotely, a valuable opportunity to acquaint themselves with the latest technologies used in sepsis treatment and best practices for diagnosing and treating this condition, which requires urgent medical intervention to avoid serious complications. We at Prime Group are proud to sponsor this conference, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare not only in the UAE but also regionally."

Dr. Adel Alsisi, reiterated Prime Hospitals' commitment to launching, hosting, and participating in medical conferences related to healthcare, aligning with its strategy to provide the best modern treatment methods globally.

The conference will feature critical care medicine heads from the United States, alongside numerous local and international experts in healthcare from countries such as Argentina, Spain, Colombia, Panama, and Ecuador. Constructive dialogue sessions and inspirationalspeeches on sepsis and the latest developments in medical practices and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment are expected to enrich participants