Sharjah [UAE], February 15 (ANI/WAM): The third edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show commenced on Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah, and is slated to run until February 16.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, with over 50 exhibitors, including major educational institutions, schools, and private learning centres.

The exhibition provides a holistic picture of the latest educational practices, systems, and methodologies, offering valuable insights into the best courses and offers by top private schools and educational centres across the country.

This year's Schools and Nursery Show was officially inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, as well as several SCCI board members.

Also present were Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, along with senior government officials, dignitaries, and representatives from the organising and supporting bodies.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the exhibition pavilions, where they received briefings from representatives of educational institutions and school administrators on key academic and training programmes, as well as enrolment and registration-related services available to students.

They were also introduced to the latest innovative solutions supporting the educational process, including AI-powered learning support robots. Additionally, they explored dedicated platforms showcasing advanced "smart school transportation" systems designed to ensure safe and efficient mobility for students.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show is part of the Sharjah Chamber's efforts to enrich Expo Centre Sharjah's event calendar with specialised and education exhibitions. These efforts aim to reinforce the UAE's advanced educational ecosystem, acknowledging education as a cornerstone for building competitive economies driven by knowledge and innovation.

He underscored the exhibition's significance in providing educational institutions with an essential platform to showcase their programmes, promote their services, and expand their outreach by engaging directly with parents and guardians.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show has established itself as a key event in the UAE's education sector. He underscored its role as a strategic addition to Expo Sharjah's lineup of specialised exhibitions, notably the International Education Show.

"The continued success of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show is evident in the strong participation of educational institutions, private schools, and various academic centres and institutes, reaffirming its significance as a premier platform for educational engagement and collaboration," he added.

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show's opening day witnessed a remarkable turnout from parents eager to explore a diverse range of educational opportunities provided by schools and private education centres across the UAE.

Visitors can learn about the latest exemplary learning methodologies and educational curricula, in addition to after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities. They can also take advantage of the exclusive discounts on tuition fees for new students, offered by participating institutions.

This year's edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show presents an extensive lineup of workshops and educational seminars delivered by a distinguished lineup of education professionals and experts, along with school principals, teachers, and educators.

These sessions delve into contemporary educational frameworks and cutting-edge and innovative learning methodologies. They also explore the importance of integrating e-learning tools into curriculum development. (ANI/WAM)

