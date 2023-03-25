Naypyidaw [Myanmar], March 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

