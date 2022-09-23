Kabul [Afghanistan], September 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region in the early hours of Friday morning at around 05:23 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 05:22:59 IST, Lat: 36.01 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 120 Km, Region: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan." tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Also Read | India Takes Dig at China at UNSC, Says 'Politics Should Not Prevent Sanctioning of Terrorists'.

Earlier, on September 5, six people were killed and nine others were injured after an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit several provinces of Afghanistan.

A local official in Kunar province said, "Six people were killed and nine others were wounded in the earthquake in the Noorgul district of Kunar."

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar at UNSC: End Conflict in Ukraine, Return to Negotiating Table.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)