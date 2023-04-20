Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Sabang [Indonesia], April 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest of Sabang, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Sabang is a city in the Aceh province of Indonesia.

The earthquake occurred at 22:58:47 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sabang, Indonesia at a depth of 121.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 5.856°N and 95.173°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

