Kathmandu, Jul 25 (PTI) A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Nepal on Monday morning, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 6.07 am, with the epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu.

Also Read | US Federal Reserve Widely Expected To Raise Interest Rates by 0.75%.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported.

The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015, the centre informed.

Also Read | US Condemns Myanmar Military’s Execution of 4 Pro-democracy Leaders, Elected Officials for Exercising Fundamental Freedom.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)