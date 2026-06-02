World News | 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X it said that the earthquake occurred at 09:32 AM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 176 kilometres.

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"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 02/06/2026 09:32:44 IST, Lat: 36.450 N, Long: 70.448 E, Depth: 176 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2061663882356445292?s=20

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No reports of injuries or damage have emerged so far.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

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