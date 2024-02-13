San Juan, Feb 13 (AP) Four people were killed and five others were in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a streetside bar in Puerto Rico, police said on Tuesday. Authorities believe the shooting late Monday is tied to drug trafficking.

While Puerto Rico has long served as a transit point for multimillion-dollar drug shipments out of South America, drug-related shootings involving multiple victims are considered rare.

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: PTI To Seek Justice From Courts Against February 8 Poll 'Rigging', Says Imran Khan.

The shooting raises concerns that this could change.

Police said in a statement that unknown suspects in a moving car opened fire in the northern town of Toa Baja. Two men and two women were killed, and three women and two men were hospitalised.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos).

Among those in critical condition was the brother of the former mayor of the coastal town of Cataño, according to police.

Authorities said a 35-year-old suspected drug dealer killed in the shooting appeared to be the target.

No one has been arrested.

At least 74 killings have been reported on the island of 3.2 million inhabitants this year, six more than in the same period last year.

Last month, four men and a 16-year-old boy were fatally shot along a highway in another drug-related attack in the eastern town of Ceiba.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)