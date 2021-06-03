Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 (ANI): Four Chinese nationals among eight nabbed for involvement in gambling syndicate following a raid at four condominium units at Jalan Tun Razak.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief Senior Asst Comm Saiful Anuar Yusoff said the suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were detained at about 4.30 pm on Monday (May 31), reported The Star.

"We detained four local women along with two women and two men from China," he said when contacted on Tuesday (June 1).

SAC Saiful Anuar said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate promoted illegal online gambling and investments, reported The Star.

"We believe the premises raided were used as call centres and the syndicate paid Ringgit 10,000 in rent a month for each premises. Each worker is paid between Ringgit 3,000 and Ringgit 3,500 a month. We also believe the syndicate raked in some Ringgit 300,000 in profits monthly," he said.

He also reminded the public not to be involved in illegal gambling activities.

"We will take stern action against anyone involved," he said. (ANI)

