Heilongjiang [China], May 23 (ANI): As many as four people died and five others went missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang.

11 people were on board the boat when the accident happened at about 9 am (local time) Saturday in a river in Qiqihar City, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the media report, two people have been rescued and are in stable condition.

A search operation for the missing people is underway and further probe into the accident is continuing.

Last month, 12 people were killed in China after a fishing boat sank in a river in the Zhejiang Province. (ANI)

