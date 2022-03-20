Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 20 (ANI): At least four people died and dozens remain missing after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakshya river in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, according to local media.

The ferry was carrying at least 50 passengers on board sank in the river after it was hit by a cargo vessel at around 2 pm local (time), Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Blast: Accidental Fire Triggers Powerful Explosions at Military Depot in Sialkot.

One of the deceased has been identified as Joynal Abedin. Three other victims, including two women and a child, could not be identified, as per the media outlet.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) along with the river police, navy and the coast guard have started rescue operations in the area following the accident.

Also Read | Teachers, Trade Unions and Civilians Protest in Budapest, Demanding Higher Wages.

Fire service diving teams are also taking part in the operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)