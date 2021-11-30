Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): At least four people were killed and three others were injured after a car collided with a truck in Muzaffargarh district of eastern Punjab province of Pakistan on Tuesday, according to an international media report.

Citing a rescue official, Xinhua News Agency said that the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Roads accidents have been increasing in Pakistan day by day, giving insight into the country's bad road conditions.

Yesterday three people were killed and nine others were injured after a bus-coaster collision in Pakistan's Karachi.

On November 28, at least four people lost their lives and five injured when a speedy car fell into a ravine after hitting another vehicle, as per Dawn.

Earlier, on November 22, a motorcyclist was killed while another got injured in an accident on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal. (ANI)

